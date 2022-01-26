Coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day

The coronavirus positivity ratio of Pakistan remained above 10% for the sixth consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning, as the spread of the pandemic does not seem to slow down. The country recorded positivity rate of 12.81% as 6,357 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 49,595 tests were conducted across Pakistan on Tuesday, NCOC’s figures showed. With the detection of new cases, the overall positivity has jumped to 1.381 million, while 17 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,122, the official stats showed. Medics say the continuous trend of rising cases due to the Omicron variant has moved up the numbers of patients on critical care. Meanwhile, officials have said that Pakistan might experience its peak in the first or second week of February.













