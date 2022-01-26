Marriyum owes apology to nation over remarks against PM: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday strongly condemned the use of ”indecent” words against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a statement, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had disheartened each and every Pakistani by showing her moral degradation. Buzdar said it was not unusual for the PML-N leaders to use this kind of language. The chief minister further demanded that Marriyum Aurangzeb should apologize to the whole nation for using such an absurd language. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 achieved another milestone, as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday formally launched the service for 79 tehsils of the province in phases. A ceremony was held at the CM’s Office to hand over new 22 ambulances’ keys to the emergency officers of 11 tehsils by the CM in the first phase. Initially, Rescue 1122 service has been started in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Narang Mandi, Nowshera Virkan, Nurpur, Quaidabad, Kahror Pakka, Renala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils.