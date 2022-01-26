Marri slams govt for corruption index report

Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamrntarinans and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi regarding to uproot corruption from the country have proved big lies and based on deception while Pakistan’s position has worsened in the latest corruption perception index and it’s rank has fallen 16 places and reached to 140 out of 180 countries due to bad policies of most corrupt government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Ms. Marri said that PTI’s government had dissolved the KPK’s Accountability Commission firstly and then corruption had been increased in the country. This she said while reacting on the report of Transparency International, corruption index hereon today. While slamming the PTI led government, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did nothing for people of the country but he has only harmed and destroyed the country’s economy by doing massive corruption during his four years of rule. Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit and Billion Tree projects were the mega corruption cases of PTI led government.