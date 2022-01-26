Rehana Laghari for introducing e-parliamentary system

Acting Speaker Provincial Assembly of Sindh Ms. Rehana Laghari has on Tuesday stressed the need to reduce work-load and dependency on manual management system and bringing paperless-management in Sindh Assembly by introducing digitalization and E-Parliamentary system. This she said in a meeting with a delegation of European Union led by IP5 Project group leader Christopher Shield. The meeting was held at the office of Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly and attended by consultant Mr. Aizaz Syed, Member Provincial Assembly Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, Secretary Sindh Assembly Mr. Umar Faroque and others. The members involved in the project gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the 3 year plans.

The participants were also informed that under IP5 project, Sindh Assembly members, officers and staff, SDG Task Force, Women Parliamentary Caucus and Young Members Assembly will provide technical and training assistance to Sindh Assembly members and members of the forum too. At the same time, the EU will play a key role in digitizing the library system, research department, legislation and other areas of the Sindh Assembly and introducing a parliamentary system. IP5 is a comprehensive project that will not only strengthen the Sindh Assembly system but also enable its institutions to work on modern technology. Speaking on the occasion, Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari said that Women Parliamentary Caucus is a suitable platform for legislation on women where all parliamentary political parties are represented. So far no comprehensive action plan has been formulated due to which the performance of Women Caucus is not clear. She said that now under the post legislative scrutiny further legislation can be enacted to ensure implementation of the laws that have been passed so far and it can be enforced in the society.

Project Team Leader Christopher Shields told the participants that the EU would provide assistance in creating a platform for young members of the Sindh Assembly, so that young members could discuss the issues of the new generation and find their way together. On this occasion, Secretary Sindh Assembly Umar Farooq said that Sindhi version of Sindh Assembly website is also being introduced so that the proceedings and information of Sindh Assembly can be communicated to a common man and he can be provided information about the proceedings. He assured that Sindh Assembly is in full cooperation and partnership with social organizations and would welcome any positive proposal.