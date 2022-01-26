Indian so-called democracy biggest fraud: AJK PM

On the eve of the Indian Republic Day being observed as Black day by Kashmiris living either side of the LoC and rest of the world on Wednesday (January 26), Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has termed the Indian so-called democracy a biggest fraud to throw dust in the eyes of the world.

“India is the biggest terrorist country in the world and the so-called Republic Day of India is a black day for the Jammu and Kashmir people”, Niazi said in the message issued here on Tuesday. He added that the existing black laws in Occupied Kashmir were clearly against democratic values.

He said that India was the biggest terrorist country in the world and the so-called Republic Day of India was a black day for the Kashmiri people and the existing black laws in Occupied Kashmir were clearly against democratic values.

The prime minister said the Occupied Kashmir had turned into a military cantonment after August 5, 2019 which was a a serious violation of UN resolutions.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid tributes to the spirit of Hurriyat leadership and paid homage to the millions of martyrs who had offered tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and kept the candle of the liberation movement burning bright and bright for the future despite difficult circumstances.

He said Kashmiri people had sacrificed their third generation for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and would continue their struggle till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister thanked all the countries, institutions and organisations for raising voice for Kashmiri people who had been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for the achievement of their basic right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions for which they would continue their struggle till the last drop of blood.