Excise police seize 50kg charas

In an ongoing operation against drug dealers on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Excise Police District West have seized 50 kg of high quality chars during an operation. According to details, a team consisting of Excise Department officers Ahmed Yar Khoso and Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah was formed on the special instructions of Director Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Abdul Waheed Sheikh, have recovered 50 kg chars from Muslimabad near Lyari Expressway. The chars was hidden in the fuel tank of Hino Truck bearing no TKW-948.













