Opposition uproar over transparency int’l report ‘illogical’: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday termed uproar of the opposition over recent report of Transparency International ‘illogical’ saying there was no mention of financial corruption at the government level.

“There is only one report which brings total ranking of the CPI (Corruption Perception Index) down. Out of eight, there is no difference in seven reports,” he said in a series of tweets.

He termed opposition ‘stumbling block’ to the rule of law and criticized it for not cooperating with the government on reforming the system.

Whenever they (opposition) were invited for reforming the system, he said they only resorted to blackmail the government by hurling threats of long march, en mass resignations and no-confidence motion.

The opposition had not only plundered the national wealth, but also corrupted the entire system while being in the power, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to ensure rule of law in the country.

“Our criminal law reforms are ready for legislation which will eventually pave the way for administration of justice and supremacy of law,” he added.

Farrukh said it was first time in the country’s history that the powerful was being held accountable despite the constant blackmailing of the opposition to the NRO like concession.

Shehbaz mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16b: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was the mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion.

In a tweet, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said Shehbaz Sharif’s family used the names of 14 employees with meagre salaries for 28 benami accounts.

He said that money laundering of Rs16 billion was done by the Shehbaz Sharif family through these fake accounts.

He said Rs4 billion corruption money was deposited in the account of a peon Maqsood which was only one example of big corruption of Shehbaz Sharif.