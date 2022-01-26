Three reports laid in Senate

The Senate on Tuesday witnessed presentation of three reports of and also granted extension to Standing Committee on Interior for laying reports on matters referred to it.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented reports of the Committee on points of public importance regarding arrest of students in Quetta who were protesting against PMC exams and malpractices of Police at Islamabad International Airport.

He also presented report of the committee on a motion under Rule 218 regarding the damages caused to the lives and properties due to torrential rains in Islamabad.

The House passed three motions under rule 194 (1) and granted extension to standing committee on interior for presentation of reports on matters referred to it.

Eight lawmakers spoke on points of public importance while the entire opposition walked out from the proceedings for 19 minutes against the absence of Minister for commerce to respond a calling attention notice.

A PPPP lawmaker Quratulain Marri pointed out the quorum at 12:25 pm following which the Chair ordered the bells to be rung for five minutes. The quorum was found complete upon counting. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on January 28, (Friday) at 10:30 am.