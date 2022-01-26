Section 4 is ruining agricultural land in Swat

For various developmental projects in Swat, section four has been imposed on lands by the government, which includes most of the agricultural lands against which the elders of the area are protesting. Siraj Khan, from Matta Tehsil, Swat, has been involved in horticulture and agriculture for many years. Siraj Khan’s orchards have various fruit trees including various varieties of apples. When these trees can bear fruit, then the government has imposed section four on the 13 kanals and 16 marlas of agricultural land of Siraj Khan, due to which he is suffering from severe difficulties and distress while he considers it as his economic murder. Talking to Daily Times, Siraj Khan said that there are different types of apple trees in his garden which took a long time to grow while there are other fruit trees as well. “I have worked hard with these gardens and this is the source of livelihood for me and my family, but due to political differences with me, the government has now put section four on my land so that a sports complex can be built here.” He added According to Siraj Khan, he is also a social activist and raises his voice on various issues due to which political revenge is being taken from him. “There is no paved road to my gardens and it is not located on the side of the road yet my land has been deliberately placed in section four and I am being financially murdered.”













