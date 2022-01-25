Kanye West and Julia Fox are a match made in denim

Kanye “Ye” West and girlfriend Julia Fox are serving up Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears double denim realness! Making their romance red carpet official, Ye and Julia hit up the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show together in Paris. Arriving at the show together on Jan. 23, the new couple donned matching denim-on-denim ensembles.

The 44-year-old rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, posed for photos alongside “his muse” wearing an oversized, puffy denim jacket and light-washed jeans tucked under tall black Red Wing boots. He completed the look with dark shades and black gloves.

Julia, who later shared paparazzi photos of her fashionable outing with Ye on her Instagram Story, rocked a cropped denim jacket featuring a Madonna-eque cone bra details, teamed with her now signature low-cut jeans. She accessorized with gold tooth-shaped Schiaparelli statement earrings, a black leather Balenciaga handbag and black gloves.

For glam, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress went for a slick vampy vibe which included a jet-black eye with dramatic winged liner, blushed cheeks and keeping her hair pulled back into a tight bun.

As soon as the images dropped, fans on social media couldn’t help but compare the couple’s matching outfits to the now infamous denim looks worn by Justin and Britney at the American Music Awards in 2001. The “Toxic” singer has since admitted that it was her idea to dress like her then-boyfriend on the red carpet.

One Twitter user wrote, “Britney and Justin walked so Ye and Julia could run.”

Britney and Justin’s matching denim look has since gone on to be copied by a number of other celebs, perhaps most notably by Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff at the 2014 MTV VMAs, which Britney called “amazing.” Miley Cyrus even declared the style “#couplesgoals.”

In 2013, she wrote on Twitter: “I want a boyfriend that will wear jean on jean on jean with me.”

RED CARPET OFFICIAL — the Kenzo fashion show on Jan. 23 marks Ye and Julia’s first official event together since meeting in Miami in December.

HERE FOR THE RIGHT REASONS — on the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia shut down speculation that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with Ye, saying she “really couldn’t care” about all the attention she’s been receiving as of late.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said, “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

GOING PUBLIC — Julia, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, created a full-blown Internet frenzy when she confirmed her romantic relationship with Ye in a PDA-packed photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she wrote on Jan. 6. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

CINDERELLA MOMENT — on their first date, Julia told Interview that Ye had also set her up with a photo shoot and “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she remembered. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

KEEPING HER GUESSING — speaking with Interview on Jan. 15, Julia called her new relationship a “redemption story,” revealing that the rapper keeps finding new ways to surprise her.

“I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'” She said. “But he always does.”

YE’S NEW MUSE — a source close to Ye told E! News that the artists hit it off from the very first interaction they had.

“He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of,” the source said. “He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse.”