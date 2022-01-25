Hanif Abdurraqib and Tom Lin receive Carnegie literary awards

Receiving a literary prize from the American Library Association is a kind of homecoming for the essayist-poet Hanif Abdurraqib. “When I was young, I treated the library as a place to pass time, to get lost in books that I could have otherwise not afforded to own, music that I could not have afforded to have,” Abdurraqib, 38, a recipient of an Andrew Carnegie Medal for “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance,” said in a recent interview. On Sunday, the library association awarded Abdurraqib the medal for excellence in nonfiction and gave the fiction prize to 25-year-old Tom Lin, the youngest ever Carnegie winner, for his debut novel “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu.” Each author receives $5,000 and will be honoured in June at the association’s annual conference. Abdurraqib is a Columbus, Ohio native who returned there a few years ago and the library system has been a thread throughout — whether a quiet place for his imagination, a refuge during times he was short of money or a source for a favourite book.













