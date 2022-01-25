KSE-100 loses intra-day gains, ends lower

Volatility in the stock market resumed on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 Index erasing all of its intra-day gains as the volume and value of shares traded rose.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 ended the day at 44,887.77, down 36.14 points or 0.08 percent from the previous day’s closing price of 44,895. Having its policy rate keep steady at 9.75 percent by the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee, the benchmark index rose 331.52 points to reach an intraday high of 45,255.92. This helped the market start the day on a positive note. As for Pakistan’s financial situation, the country has issued $1 billion in seven-year Islamic sukuks in the foreign market at an interest rate of 7.95 percent. Currency reserves would be bolstered, allowing for a temporary halt to the rupee’s downward trend. It’s worth noting that the current fiscal year’s budget included a total of $3.5 billion in overseas borrowing.

With a goal of raising Rs1.5 billion through an IPO, Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLG) registered to list on the PSX last week (IPO). There was a rise in trading volume, with the all-share index registering 207.04 million shares, up from 160.21 million the previous day. One day earlier, the value of shares exchanged was just over Rs5.74 billion.

By volume, Waves Singer held a commanding lead over TRG Pakistan Limited with 20.03pc and Treet Corporation with 9.38pc of the market.

On Tuesday, 333 firms’ shares were traded, with 148 rising, 161 falling, and 24 remaining constant.