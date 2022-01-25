CPEC western alignment to be completed in 3 years

Work on various road projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) western route is in full swing and the projects are expected to be completed within three years, according to official sources.

As per details, on the CPEC Western Route, the completed projects on the western alignment of CPEC include the 297km Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, the 235km Quetta-Sohrab road, the 449km Surab-Hoshab road, and the 193km Hoshab-Gwadar road. Whereas, the under-construction projects on the CPEC western route include the 300km Zhob-Quetta road, the 110km Basima-Khuzdar road, the Nokundi-Mashkel road and the 146km Hoshab-Awaran road.

The projects on the western route that are in the pipeline include the 360km Peshawar-D I Khan motorway, the 460km Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road, the 200km Mashkhel-Panjgur road, the 163km Awaran-Khuzdar road, the 228km Panjgur-Awaran road, and the 136km Awaran-Jhal Jao-Bela road.

Work on the 210km DI Khan (Yarik)-Zhob Road (N-50) and Zhob-Quetta (N-50) roads have already been completed while work on the 431km Khuzdar-Quetta-Chaman Section of N-25 is also in progress. The Surab-Hoshab at N-85 and Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab (M-8) are already operational.

Similarly, the sources said that work on the 106km Basima-Khuzdar road, Quetta to Khuzdar road and Khuzdar to Awaran and Hoshab road had also been started and would complete soon. The sources added that the work on the western alignment routes of CPEC would be completed within three years.

All routes of the western alignment go through remote areas where the poverty rate is higher, jobs are less and industrial development and infrastructure are very low, thus completion of these projects will usher in the prosperity of the areas.

The Authority sources said the country was entering into the second phase of CPEC as it was moving beyond infrastructure to focus on agriculture, particularly economic zones to boost industrialization. More sectors such as science, technology, information technology and agriculture sectors had also been included in the mega project of CPEC.