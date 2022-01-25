Pakistan’s regional exports increase 28.91pc in H1-FY2021-22

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 28.91 percent in the first half of the financial year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding months of last year. The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $2155.287 million, which is 14.14 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $15236.041 million during July-December (2021-22), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighboring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbor Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 59.05 percent to $1332.768 million in six months of this year from $837.916 million during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 45.63 percent to $399.408 million from $274.246 million. The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 46.64 percent to $240.504 million this year from $450.772 million whereas exports to India also dipped by 72.50 percent to $0.517 million from $1.880.













