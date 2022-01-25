PDWP approves schemes worth Rs4.705b

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs4.7057 billion. These schemes were approved in the 56th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included monitoring evaluation and TPV of ADP 2021-22 in ADP 2021-22 at the cost of Rs475.978 million, comprehensive sewerage, drainage and water supply system in Gujrat City (Amended) at the cost of Rs1,201.039 million, provision of water filtration plants in Villages of tehsil Kamalia and tehsil Pir Mahal district, TT Singh, at the cost of Rs589.400 million, city uplift package minchinabad (sewerage, drainage, water supply, street lights, road) tehsil Minchanabad city, district Bahawalnagar (Amended) at the cost of Rs928.362 million, mega sewerage and tuff tile scheme municipal committee Uch Sharif district Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs698.776 million and mega-urban sewerage/water supply scheme for city Hasilpur district Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs812.232 million. All Members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives attended the meeting.













