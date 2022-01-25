PCB to undertake breast and childhood cancer awareness initiatives during PSL 7

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will use the popularity and reach of the Pakistan Super League to create awareness about breast and childhood cancer as part of its social corporate responsibility in the seventh edition of the tournament that starts from January 27. The two initiatives have turned into a PSL tradition since the PCB first marked the Pink Ribbon Day during the 2018 edition, while the Golden Ribbon Day was organised in the 2019 edition. On February 4, the day when Karachi Kings play Peshawar Zalmi, the PCB will mark Pink Ribbon Day and the National Stadium in Karachi will turn pink to create awareness about breast cancer. The contesting teams will don pink caps and ribbons and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium. The Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators players will wear golden caps and ribbons on February 15 to mark Golden Ribbon Day to create awareness about childhood cancer. The Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will turn golden and the teams will present signed shirts to two cancer patients from a safe distance. Awareness messages about childhood cancer will be displayed inside the stadium. PCB chief operating office and PSL tournament director Salman Naseer said: “The PSL has emerged as the biggest Pakistani brand and we have decided to use its reach once again to create awareness about the breast and childhood cancer.”













