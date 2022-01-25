Cameroon into AFCON quarters despite Comoros heroics, Gambia win

YAOUNDÉ: Hosts Cameroon set up an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Gambia but only after labouring to a 2-1 win over a Comoros side who were forced to start an outfield player in goal and played most of Monday’s game with 10 men. Left-back Chaker Alhadhur started between the posts for the Comoros in Yaounde after two of their three goalkeepers were ruled out due to Covid-19 while the other was missing due to injury. They then had captain Nadjim Abdou sent off after just seven minutes, and Karl Toko-Ekambi put Cameroon in front before skipper Vincent Aboubakar netted his sixth goal of the tournament. Despite that it was a heroic performance from the Comoros, who kept the last-16 tie alive until the end thanks to Youssouf M’Changama’s stunning late free-kick.

The tiny Indian Ocean island nation qualified for the last 16 in their first ever appearance at the Cup of Nations after finishing as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.

However, their dream turned to a nightmare as a total of 12 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 two days before the tie, including goalkeepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseini. Their other goalkeeper, Salim Ben Boina, was injured but they had hoped Ahamada would be able to start after he tested negative on the day of the game. Nevertheless it is the Indomitable Lions who keep their dream of winning the Cup of Nations on home soil alive as they advance to a last-eight tie in Douala against Gambia on Saturday. Like the Comoros, a Gambia side ranked 150th in the world are appearing at their first ever AFCON but they upset the odds to beat Guinea 1-0 in the western city of Bafoussam earlier on Monday thanks to a terrific second-half strike by Bologna’s Musa Barrow.