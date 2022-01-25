Alhamra to organise All Pakistan Singing Competition

The Lahore Arts Council has always provided an opportunity for people to stay connected with art and culture.

Alhamra maintained a relationship with the public during the days of the global pandemic COVID-19, when the whole world was confined to homes, and strengthened it with various online activities. The world faces a new pandemic; Omicron and the routine of life are beginning to falter and become more limited. Alhamra has again started keeping people engaged in positive activities in such a situation.

In connection with this, a meeting was held on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi chaired the meeting. Various issues related to the online conduct of several activities were discussed in the session. During the meeting, it was decided to intensify the online literary and cultural activities of Alhamra. “We want our young people to have the courage, and the ability to survive in difficult situations, the purpose of this competition is to create a new enthusiasm in them,” he added.

On occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfi said that Alhamra would organize an online All Pakistan Singing Competition and the winners of the competition would be fully encouraged. He further said that we would continue to serve the people on social media; we present our culture worldwide through modern mediums.

Spokesperson Samreen Bukhari said that the contestants would send their auditions of folk, ghazal, and songs to Alhamra via Whatsapp. The first-place winner in “Voice of Alhamra” would be given the cash prize of fifty thousand, the second would get thirty, and the third winner would get an amount of twenty thousand.

The meeting also decided to release a tutorial on fine arts prepared by the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. Instructions were issued to the concerned officers in this regard. Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Naveeel, and others gave their valuable views.