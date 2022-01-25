Alizeh Shah assumed to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah narrates how she has received demeaning offers from directors ever since her viral video of smoking leaked online.

Turning to her Instagram over the weekend, the star shared how filmmakers want her to do an item song in movies.

“I got offered an item song right after my cigarette video got leaked,” Alizeh began in her note on the photo-sharing app.

“One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl,” said a disappointed Ehd-e-Wafa star.

In the final months of 2021, Alizeh Shah landed in trouble with fans after a viral video of her smoking made rounds on the internet. The actor later launched a cybercrime complaint with the FIA to sue people who made the video without her consent.