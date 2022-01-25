Amjad Sabri’s talent lives on in son’s soulful voice

Mujadid, son of the late qawwal Amjad Sabri, has shared that he plans to lead a band with his brother. “We didn’t have the chance to learn qawwali from him,” Mujadid said on morning show Naya Din. “In fact, I wasn’t interested in qawwali at all. But my younger brother has always been attracted towards music and my uncle trains him. Us brothers will lead a group in future.”

According to Mujadid, his father was quite humorous and the siblings, along with Amjad Sabri, would tease their mother for fun. Amjad Sabri would roll down the windows and play loud music while driving, Mujadid added.

Mujadid has been performing qawwali for a year now. He is completing his A-levels in Lahore.

“My father was pursuing Chartered Accountancy in Australia but he couldn’t complete his degree,” Mujadid said. “He returned to Pakistan when my grandfather passed away and carried on his legacy.”

Amjad Sabri always stressed to his children the importance of education and that it must continue smoothly, Mujadid added. Na Barhe Adab Ki Had Se and Hum Raton Ko Uth Uth kar Jinke Rote Hain are two of Majdid’s favourite kalams by Amjad Sabri.

WHO WAS AMJAD SABRI? Amjad Sabri was one of the most sought-after qawwals in Pakistan with an illustrious musical background. His father Ghulam Farid Sabri and uncle Maqbool Farid Sabri, popularly known as the Sabri Brothers, were among the most widely known qawwals not only here but across the border as well. The Sabri Brothers were known for their mystic renditions and soulful live performances.

After the death of his uncle Maqbool, Amjad Sabri had been keeping the family tradition alive. Amjad’s renditions of Sabri Brothers’ iconic qawwalis Tajdar-e-Haram, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, and Mera Koi Nahin Hai Teray Siwa were hugely popular and are still a staple at qawwali gatherings today.

Amjad Sabri was shot dead on July 22, 2016, in Karachi’s Liaquatabad while he was heading to a Ramazan transmission. His death had sent across a wave of grief and was mourned and condemned widely.

Amjad Sabri was known for his simplicity and humility.