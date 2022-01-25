Saboor puts on chef hat for brother’s birthday!

Pakistani actor Saboor Aly Ansari dons a chef hat for younger brother Aly Syed’s birthday and prepares a feast for family and friends.

Pakistan’s leading actor Saboor Aly who recently got married to Ali Ansari puts on a chef hat for brother’s birthday and whips a number of dishes for guests to celebrate the occasion.

Close friends of the ‘Amanat’ actor, Kinza Hashmi and Sara Ali who were present at the private celebration took to photo and video sharing site Instagram, to share glimpses of the actor’s cooking endeavours.

The new bride share a few preparation clips on her Instagram stories as well, while the dotting brother-in-law, Ali shared a clip for the birthday boy’s cake cutting session.

It is pertinent to mention star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who tied the knot earlier this month, followed by week-long wedding festivities, are currently enjoying their life as a newly married couple. Saboor and Ali exchanged rings last year in attendance of close family, which was announced by the two on their respective Instagram handles.