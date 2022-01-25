Hadiqa expresses distress and her longing for justice on Noor Muqaddam’s case

Singer and entrepreneur Hadiqa Kiana has been winning hearts with her amazing acting skills in dramas.

The singer/actor has always been a strong advocate of women rights along with being a beautiful human.

Hadiqa is currently starring in drama serial ‘Dobara’ and she could be seen playing the role of a strong woman fighting the adverse realities that a female has to go through as a widow.

Recently in a tweet the singer showed concern over the ongoing trails of Noor Muqaddam’s case. The celebrity has expressed distress and longing for justice on the matter. Hadiqa mentioned that Noor Muqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten.

“Another day and another obscene abuse of power, evidence and victim blaming. #NoorMuqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten, we demand justice and we demand it now! Enough with the delays, the excuses and the insanity. We demand justice for Noor.

Enough is enough,” stated Hadiqa Kiani.