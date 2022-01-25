Two men attacks girl with acid

SIALKOT: Two men threw acid on 12-year-old girl over family issues here at mohallah Amanatpura in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police Station late at last night.

Police said on Tuesday Abrar and Israr threw acid on their relative Ayesha Farooq over family dispute. As result, she suffered burns on neck and hands. On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

On the report of victim’s grandfather Abdul Rauf, a case was registered,while raids were being conducted for the early arrest of accused.