Chief Secretary visits hospitals to review healthcare facilities

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Babar Hospital Peshawar to review the quality of services at the healthcare institution.

He visited different sections and a qualitative evaluation of the services offered by the hospital was conducted.

Chief Secretary interacted with patients and directed the administration to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to patients.

He also visited the Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital in Peshawar and inspected various sections.

During the inspection of different facilities, strict directives were issued to facilitate the public with quality healthcare service delivery without any shortcomings in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and hygiene requirements.

Earlier, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing positivity, Chief Secretary, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to review the situation, restrictions, as well as the status of vaccination in the province.