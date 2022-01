LAHORE: On Tuesday, the provincial health department said 80 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Punjab in the last 24 hours.

However, 76 of the new cases were reported in Lahore alone.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of this variant in the province has climbed to 1,060, including 988 in Lahore.

The health department said the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases has risen to 15.5 percent.