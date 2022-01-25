Shehbaz Sharif mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was the mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion.

In a tweet, Minister of State Farrukh Habib said Shehbaz Sharif’s family used the names of 14 employees with meagre salaries for 28 benami accounts.

شہباز شریف دھیلے کی نہیں 16 ارب کی میگا کرپشن کے ماسٹر مائنڈ ہیں۔ شہباز خاندان نے رمضان شوگر ملز کے اپنے 14 چھوٹی تنخواؤں والے ملازمین کے نام پر28 بے نامی بینک اکاؤنٹس کھول کر 16 ارب کی منی لانڈرنگ کی

صرف #شہباز_کا_مقصود_چپڑاسی کے اکاؤنٹ میں تقریباً 4 ارب کرپشن کا جمع کروایا۔ pic.twitter.com/Vbpfu7ARHr — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 25, 2022

He further said that money laundering of Rs16 billion was done by the Shehbaz Sharif family through these fake accounts.

He stated that Rs4 billion corruption money was deposited in the account of a peon Maqsood which was only one example of the big corruption of Shehbaz Sharif.