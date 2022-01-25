Additional Commissioner calls for utilizing all resources for success of anti polio drive

HYDERABAD: Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon Monday kicked off the anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children in his office.

He said all resources should be utilized to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

He said that parents should get their children immunized with anti-polio drops to protect them from permanent disability.

Tahir Ali Memon directed the concerned officers to perform their duties in a cheerful manner so that 100% results of the anti-polio campaign could be achieved.

Dr. Eman Ali Gohar, Imam Bakhsh Magsi, and other officers were also present on the occasion.