Sania Mirza becomes Zhalay’s inspiration

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi said that Indian tennis star Sania Mirza inspired her latest viral TikTok video on Instagram.

In the viral Instagram post, the Rang Laaga star lip-synced dialogues and a song from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Jalaibee star said that the viral video was a message to her haters.

“To all the haters” the caption read. “Inspired by Sania Mirza.”

The footage – which sees the celebrity wearing a checkered shirt – got hundreds of likes from the application’s users. They took to the comment section to give their feedback. A netizen described her as an expression queen while another wrote “amazing”.

Zhalay Sarhadi is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media. She shares pictures of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, the Aks star grabbed attention by sharing her picture gallery where she wore a saree.

Moreover, her TikTok videos on Instagram are a hit too. They receive thousands of likes and comments as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza, the wife of veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, often shares funny clips of her with her husband as well. The take on viral Internet challenges.

The videos also see the celebrity couples mimicking dialogues and songs as well.