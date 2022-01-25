AGP tells Shehbaz to submit Nawaz’s reports in 10 days

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) on Monday wrote a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and sought medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The AGP asked Shehbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days. The letter further stated that if Shehbaz Sharif failed to do so, contempt of court petition would be filed against him. The letter also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz Sharif was in good health. It stated that Nawaz Sharif’s condition was described as extreme critical when he was leaving the country but as soon as Nawaz reached London, his condition improved. The letter highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was violated as Shehbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports. The letter stated that the Punjab government had formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz but according to committee report submitted on January 17 no medical details were submitted to the committee by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee could not submit its final opinion in that regard. The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he had contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.













