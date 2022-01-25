Imran’s comments show his departure is near: PML-N

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan for his diatribe against it in a live television show a day ago, saying his comments were “full of fear and hopelessness” and implied that his “departure” was near. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasted the premier for pushing the country into inflation and poverty, saying he should immediately resign as his incompetence is costing Pakistan a lot. Marriyum said Imran feared that Nawaz and Shehbaz were the only leaders capable of steering the country out of crises, hence he subjected them to political vendetta and resorted to every tactic he could use to demean them. “How dare you call Shehbaz Sharif a criminal?” she asked, adding that the PTI government was relaunching projects conceived by Shehbaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

She accused the prime minister of laundering money through 26 undeclared bank accounts and asked him to tell the public “real details” of the foreign funding case, claiming that his party could not submit a single document for six years, says a news report. She said PM Imran should not try to become a political martyr. “Do not shift the blame to institutions for the current crisis because of your own incompetence.”

Aurangzeb said her party would resort to all “public and political tactics” to oust PM Imran from power. “We will not just dislodge you from power, but we will pull you from the ear for what you have to the masses,” she claimed. The PML-N leader said the prime minister would only face the public wrath if he took to the streets.