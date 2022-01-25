Buzdar announces to set up school of public order

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said the police enjoyed complete freedom to work and for the first time in the history of Punjab, the police were performing duties without any political pressure, yielding good results. He said this while addressing officers after visiting the Central Police Office (CPO) where he was greeted by a smartly turned-out contingent of police. The CM disclosed that a school of public order would be set up to train anti-riot force and officials of other sections. He said police officers should keep the doors of their offices open to the public, adding RPOs and DPOs should conduct surprise visits to police stations in their respective jurisdictions and take action on any irregularities or violations of law. He emphasized that the culprits of Anarkali blast would soon be brought to book. The CM announced approval to employ two members of the families of the martyrs and explained that further steps would be taken in this regard keeping in view the legal requirements.

He said the scope of the Punjab Safe City Authority would be extended across the province as recruitment has been approved in it. In Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the command of Baloch Levies has been handed over to the police and more than 9,000 police personnel have been promoted, he said.

The CM directed that promotion cases from inspector to the SP rank should be dealt with expeditiously, adding the government had given executive allowance to police officers and also increased it by restoring frozen allowance, he asserted.

The police has also been given 670 vehicles and 235 motorcycles in three years, he said and added that an additional 825 vehicles were being provided for highway patrolling while 304 police stations were being given the status of special initiative police stations, he maintained. About 90 police stations have been converted into special initiative police stations, he asserted.