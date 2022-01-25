Govt urges PDM to defer long march due to terrorism threat

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement to defer its long march scheduled to take place on Pakistan Day (March 23) and said that he is making the suggestion due to a terrorism-related threat.

Speaking during a session of the Senate in Islamabad, the minister said that the Opposition can choose to continue with their long march but he would suggest rescheduling it. “Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and I love this country as much you (Opposition) do, but remember there is a terrorism threat on March 23,” he added.

The minister said that he is not “afraid of PDM’s long march but there are terrorism threats, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was also told not to stage a procession in Rawalpindi because of security reasons but she went ahead with it despite the warnings.”

He said that on March 23, foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will attend the Pakistan Day parade, therefore, “half of Islamabad will under be the control of [the government] and jammers will be installed there.” “How will the Opposition [mark its influence] under such circumstances?” the minister questioned.

Rasheed said that he would suggest “PDM show strength in Islamabad on March 17 or 27.”

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed underlined the need for building a common narrative against the challenge of terrorism so that it could be tackled in a more effective manner.”It is welcoming that statements from opposition benches suggest moving together against terrorism. The opposition parties should join hands with the government for building a common narrative against terrorism,” he said.

He said they [parliamentarians] were well-informed about the law and order situation in different areas, so “we need to work together.” He informed the House that around 10 police personnel embraced martyrdom in recent incidents of terrorism in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while law enforcement departments had arrested four terrorists and killed two.

Rasheed vowed that the government would foil each and every conspiracy being hatched against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the friendship of two iron brothers – Pakistan and China.

He said perpetrators of Dasu and Gawadar incidents had been arrested, while culprits of the Johar Town incident had been sentenced to death by the court.

He said it was unfortunate that now India was using some ‘criminal paid elements’ to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan. He said Muslims living in India were facing violence just because of having good sentiments for Pakistan.

The minister said around 21 kilometers fencing work along the Pak-Afghan border and 200 kilometers in Balochistan border areas were being built. He said the country’s armed forces were effectively tackling the issue of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while in Punjab and Sindh, the respective Counter-Terrorism Departments were busy handling the disgruntled elements.

Reiterating the firm stance of the government to handle the tendencies of terrorism with iron hands, he said no dialogue was taking place with disgruntled elements. He said the Afghanistan government had assured that it would not allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan. He said the government was ready to talk to any person within the ambit of the Constitution and law. He, however, made it clear that no talks with anyone were taking place at the moment.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government was ready to hold negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but warned that any group posing threat to country’s national security will be dealt with an iron fist. Rashid said no talks were under way with any groups at the moment and added that negotiations with any outlawed group would be held within the ambit of Constitution.

The interior minister informed the upper house of parliament that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was using local Pakistani criminals to carryout terrorist activities in the country. He said the security agencies were on high-alert and taking all measures to curb such activities.

Rashid said a ‘unanimous narrative’ was required to defeat the menace of terrorism and lauded the opposition parties for condemning the terrorist incidents. The minister said India never wanted to see cordial ties between Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan Army is dealing with the threat of terrorism, and takes action wherever the menace rears its ugly head,” he said. “Pakistan will not allow anyone to challenge its integrity and will root out the menace of terrorism,” he maintained.

Last week, the interior minister announced that the doors were still open for the banned TTP if they were ready to accept the law and the Constitution of the country. Rashid added that if the TTP chose to fight then they would receive an “equal response”.