PPP to stage sit-in against inflation on 30th in Karachi

The Pakistan People’s Party has announced to stage a protest sit-in at Karachi Press Club on January 30 against the massive hike in the prices of essential products and services including petrol and electricity and also against shortage of natural gas and fertilizer for farmers in the country.

The provincial and Karachi chapter leaders of PPP made the announcement to this effect on Monday as they addressed participants of the “Kissan March” taken out from District Malir till Shahrah-e-Quaideen. The Kissan March in Karachi and other parts of Sindh was held on the appeal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to protest against urea shortage and other economic hardships faced by the growers in the country. Addressing the protestors, Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, said that sheer incompetence on the part of the present federal government was responsible for fertilizer shortage in the country.

He said the farmers’ march had been taken out in Karachi to show that the concerned people lacked trust in the agricultural policies of the present government. He said the workers associated with the farm sector had taken to the streets in the city to secure their lawful rights denied to them by the present government. He said the opposition political parties in the province had been unduly attempting to assume control of Karachi. Ghani said that Opposition political parties in Sindh had joined hands to protest against the provincial local government law but they had failed to raise their voice in favor of the oppressed growers, farm workers, and the residents of Karachi. He said the People’s Party had organised the Kissan March to show the wrath of the people against the ill-advised policies of the present federal government and uncalled for agitation drive of the Opposition parties in the province on the issue of the local government system. He said the PPP had once more taken to the streets all over the country against the shortage and black marketing of fertilizer in the country.