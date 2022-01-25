Justice Ayesha sworn in as first woman SC judge

Justice Ayesha Malik has made history in Pakistan’s judicial system after being sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at an oath taking ceremony inside the Supreme Court building on Monday.

The oath was administered to Justice Ayesha by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, while Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, also attended the ceremony.

On the occassion, CJP Ahmed said that no one can take the credit for Justice Ayesha’s appointment as an SC judge.

“Justice Ayesha has been appointed on the basis of her merit,” the CJP said. Meanwhile, Justice Ayesha’s appointment as the first woman to serve as an apex court judge garnered massive applause from federal ministers and others on Twitter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik, on becoming the first-ever women judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. On his twitter handle, the prime minister also extended his best wishes to her.

“I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best,” he said in a tweet. On Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Ayesha Malik after which she formally became the country’s first-ever female judge to reach the apex court.

Earlier, her appointment was approved by the Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). Prior to her elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik served as a judge of the Lahore High Court.