Taliban hail landmark Oslo talks as a success ‘in itself’

On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban held landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo on Monday over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime’s delegation called an “achievement in itself”.

The international community has however insisted the Taliban must respect human rights before aid can be resumed to Afghanistan, where hunger threatens more than half population. Having accepted a controversial invitation from Norway, the Taliban were holding talks on Monday with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway.

The closed-door discussions were taking place at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo, with the Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who hailed the fact that the meeting took place as a success in its own right. “Norway providing us this opportunity is an achievement in itself because we shared the stage with the world,” Muttaqi told reporters Monday.

“From these meetings we are sure of getting support for Afghanistan’s humanitarian, health and education sectors,” he added. Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation has deteriorated drastically since last August when the fundamentalists stormed back to power 20 years after being toppled. International aid came to a sudden halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: “As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan.” No country has yet recognised the Taliban regime which hopes that meetings of this kind will help legitimise their government. Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has stressed the talks would “not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban”, but because of the humanitarian emergency “we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country”.