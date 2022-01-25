Journalist shot dead in Lahore

A senior journalist of a private news channel was shot dead outside the Lahore Press Club here on Monday. According to the police, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened firing at the vehicle of Hussnain Shah near Shimla Pahari, LPC. Resultantly, journalist Hussnain Shah died on the spot. On information, the police reached the spot and started investigations. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyad Ahmad Dev took notice of killing of the senior journalist and sought a report from the SSP Operations.The CCPO directed that the accused involved in the incident should be arrested soon by utilizing all available resources. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib strongly condemned the assassination of a private TV reporter Hasnain Shah. In a message, he said Punjab government would soon bring the culprits behind the bars. Farrukh prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.













