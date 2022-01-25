Murder of five-year-old girl sparks outrage in north Nigeria

‘The murder of a five-year-old Nigerian girl has sparked outrage in the country’s mostly Muslim north, with even the president’s wife supporting a hardline cleric’s call for justice.

Hanifa Abubakar was kidnapped for a ransom demand of six million naira ($14,500) last month and later killed with rat poison and buried in a shallow grave in the northern city of Kano, according to local police.

Kano police say Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, the owner of the Noble Kids school she attended, was arrested last week and had confessed to abducting Hanifa to demand a ransom but later killing her with poison.