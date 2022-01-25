Ukraine leader urges EU to stay united against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the European Union to stay united in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, his office said.

The United States, Britain and Baltic states have answered calls from Ukraine to bolster its defence capabilities by agreeing to send weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as tens of thousands of Russian troops gather on the Ukrainian border.

But key European Union member Germany has repeatedly rejected Kiev’s request to send arms.

On Monday, Zelensky told European Council President Charles Michel that it was “important to preserve the unity of all EU member states in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Germany’s stance has angered many in the post-Soviet country including VitaliKlitschko, the former boxing champion who is now mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Klitschko said a decision not to help Ukraine looked to be “a friend’s betrayal.”