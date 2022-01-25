PPP’s Kisan March just a political gimmick: Khawar

Punjab government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said on Monday that the PPP’s ‘Kisan March’ was just a political gimmick and now the PPP could not hoodwink people any more.

According to official sources here, he said the PPP should show some mercy towards the people of Sindh.

Hasaan Khawar said that Bilwal was playing ‘Kisan March’ to suppress the voice of the people of Sindh. He said the PPP was seeing its defeat even in Sindh during the next general elections that was why it was using negative tactics to befool the masses.

The spokesperson said that the entire Sindh was protesting against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Hassan Khawar said the narrative of the opposition had been left far behind and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political journey flourished manifold. The SACM said the opposition, which started with politics of resistance, had now come to a standstill after begging for reconciliation. Hasaan Khawar said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had won hearts of the nation, adding that development and prosperity were becoming destiny of the country.