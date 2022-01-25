Attacking courts, part of Sharif family’s doctrine: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday criticized the Sharif family for maligning the judiciary whenever it gets unfavorable decision from the court.

“It is doctrine of the Sharif family to attack the courts when they give decisions against them. The whole nation knows as to who attacked the building apex court in the past,” he said in reaction to the news conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a statement, he said the PML-N leaders were disturbed over the government’s accountability drive as it was the first time in the history that those who used to siphon off public money in the past were being held accountable. He said the Sharif family promoted corruption by setting new records in their governmental tenures. The family currently was at large and living abroad after looting the national exchequer.

“Submission of Qatari letter and fake trust deeds to the court as evidence by the Sharif family to prove their innocence exposed the reality of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz,” he said, asking them to explain their relation with Masroor Anwar who sent money in the accounts of Shahbaz Sharif from 2008 to 2017.

“Major transactions were made through the account of ‘Maqsood Peon’ who was another character which should be explained by the Sharif family,” he questioned.

He said Shahbaz Sharif, who pretended to be an honest person, was facing a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) pertaining to illegal baking transactions. The minister said the law would take its course and those who laundered money through fake accounts would be penalized as per law.

He criticized the leaders of PML-N for using inappropriate language in a news conference and said they had no worth and just doing this after getting instructions from their top leadership.

Farrukh Habib said the Sindh government did not take practical measures for the welfare of farmers despite ruling over the province for a decade.

The minister while responding to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference said the PPP ‘tractor trolley march’ was in fact against his own government’s anti-farmer policies which forced cultivator, serfs and labors to starvation.

Unfortunately, he said there was not enough water for small grower and landlord in Sindh, adding that Bilawal should tell the farmers that how his party’s governments unjustly allotted over 500 water connections. Parchi chairman [Bilwal] should speak about those involved in water theft on Sukkur and Kotri Barrages, he added.

Due to incompetency of Sindh government, he said the fertile lands in Thatta and Badin were turned into barren lands and locals started migration to other areas. The feudal system had become a cruel system in Sindh, he added.