KP governor urges people to get vaccinated

Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Monday visited KMU mass vaccination center and got a booster dose of Pfizer. He appreciated KMU for playing a major role in responding Covid 19 pandemic.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq who is a professor of Public Health & Vice Chancellor KMU briefed the Governor that KMU Public Health Ref Laboratory has a daily capacity up to 6000 PCR tests and online reporting within 24 hours. KMU also has a capacity to vaccinate around 4000 individuals daily through drive through vaccination center.

He apprised the chancellor/Governor that the Public Health Ref Lab also does daily genomic sequencing. As predicted now around 85% of KP positive cases are of Omicron variant and further genome sequencing may not be needed for the existing variants.