Your right to know Tuesday, January 25, 2022


KP governor urges people to get vaccinated

APP

Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Monday visited KMU mass vaccination center and got a booster dose of Pfizer. He appreciated KMU for playing a major role in responding Covid 19 pandemic.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq who is a professor of Public Health & Vice Chancellor KMU briefed the Governor that KMU Public Health Ref Laboratory has a daily capacity up to 6000 PCR tests and online reporting within 24 hours. KMU also has a capacity to vaccinate around 4000 individuals daily through drive through vaccination center.

He apprised the chancellor/Governor that the Public Health Ref Lab also does daily genomic sequencing. As predicted now around 85% of KP positive cases are of Omicron variant and further genome sequencing may not be needed for the existing variants.

