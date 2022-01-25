Sindh governor says PM trying to bring inflation down

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Covid-19 has brought the storm of inflation across the world including Pakistan. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his best to bring inflation down. While addressing a press conference at Governor House on Monday, he said that inflation rate was low in Pakistan if compared to Europe, the United States and India. The governor also hinted at the element of artificial inflation in the country. Imran Ismail while taking the Sindh government to task for wheat shortage, he said that if the provincial government did not have wheat then it should write to the federal government and they would get it from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) within 48 hours. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to provide ‘Rashan Card’ to the people of Sindh at their door steps. Replying to a question, the Governor said that the illegality was at highest level in the province. He said that the incident of Tando Allahyar was being intentionally turned into linguistic dispute. He asked the provincial government to conduct a fair and transparent enquiry of the matter. Reacting to PPP’s tractor trolley rally, Imran Ismail said that the farmers were happy with the present federal government. Replying to another question, he said that the work on K-IV project had started.













