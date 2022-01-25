Trademark Registry allows use of word ‘Supreme’

Trademark Registry, Government of Pakistan, has declared the use of word “Supreme” as common to the trade being purely descriptive.The Trademark Registry (IPO Office) which allow or disallow trademark registration has ordered word Supreme as laudatory word and in public domain for Foam, Mattresses, and Furniture Product etc. As per the said order, all foam, mattresses, furniture manufacturers are allowed to use word Supreme along with their trademark. According to the details, the decision was taken by trademark office under section 14-1(c) of the Trademark Ordinance 2001 as Supreme describes the character and quality of the goods. Hence no monopoly rights can be given.













