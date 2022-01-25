CPNE condemns murder of journalist in Lahore

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Monday condemned the murder of TV reporter Hasnain Shah in broad daylight outside the Lahore Press Club, saying that the tragic incident raises questions over the safety and security of journalists in the country.

In a statement, CPNE President Kazam Khan, Secretary General Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers demanded that the government immediately arrest the culprits and punish them as per the law. They said that the lives of journalists are not safe and that the government has failed to provide protectionto media workers in discharge of their professional duties. They said a journalist’s murder in front of the press club in broad daylight is a moment of reflection for the government.

The CPNE office-bearers also expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. News desk