Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, where four ships namely, MSC Dhantia, Bes Schulte, Astoriaa and Al-Wajba carrying containers, coal and natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, six more ships, Uranus-J, Strattion, Golden Lotus, Bunga Lavender, Gas Arma and Qiu Chi scheduled to load/offload rice, coal, LPG and mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Safmarine Ngami, Hua Sheng Hai, Bea Schulte and Horizon left the port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘KOI’ is expected to sail from the Container Terminal on today in the afternoon. Cargo volume of 131,353 tonnes, comprising 54,885 tonnes imports cargo and 76,468 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,386 containers (1,070 TEUs imports and 4,316 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.













