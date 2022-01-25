Superior University becomes official research partner of GCCI

Over the years, industry-academia collaboration has enhanced knowledge, innovation and played an integral part in the economic growth of the countries. Superior University has Signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industries (GCCI) to foster economic growth through applied research. In this MOU, GCCI has declared Superior University as its official research partner. The basic objective of this MOU is to strengthen the academia industry linkages and to work together for knowledge creation, innovation and economic growth.

This MOU marks another milestone under the leadership of Rector Superior University Prof Dr. Sumaira Rehman and her focus on establishing expansive partnerships and strategic alliances across the academic and industrial spectrums.

The MOU was signed by Ayesha Zahid (Executive Director at Superior University) and Muhammad Shuaib Butt (President, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industries). Mr. Ahmad Ikram Lone (Chairman, Standing Committee of Foreign Affairs at GCCI), Mr. Syed Wajid Ali Naqvi (Chairman, Standing Committee on Higher Education at GCCI), Mr. Hamid Masood (Deputy Director, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization at Superior University) and his team members were also present in the Signing Ceremony.

Under this MOU with GCCI, Superior University will provide necessary research support to the GCCI to address challenges faced by the local industry and to globalize the local SMEs. On the other hand, Superior University graduates will have the employment opportunities available in GCCI and its member companies under the 3U1M Program. Superior Graduates will also get patronage and support from City of Engineering (Gujranwala), for their entrepreneurial initiatives. The MOU also covers areas pertaining to technical assistance in raising awareness among the members of GCCI over exploring bilateral and multilateral trade avenues to positively contribute towards building an economically Superior Pakistan.