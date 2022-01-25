Muzammil expects $62b from exports, remittances in current FY

Finance Ministry Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam has said that the country’s exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion. He said that Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement. Muzammil said that policies of the government are bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development. He said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100pc economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics. He assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is the government’s topmost priority. He hoped that Pakistan’s economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s prudent policies. Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned. Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.













