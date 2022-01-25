Kang wins Tournament of Champions as Korda stumbles

MIAMI: Danielle Kang fired a four-under-par 68 to win the season-opening LPGA Tournament of Champions in Florida on Sunday as world number one Nelly Korda faded from contention. Kang, who started the final round one shot adrift of Korda, reeled off six birdies and two bogeys to finish with a 16-under 272 after 72 holes at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. It was the 29-year-old’s first LPGA title since her victory at the Marathon Classic in 2020, taking her tally of career victories to six. Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who carded a closing two-under-par 70, finished three shots adrift on 13 under, one ahead of Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, who could only card a level-par 72 in her final round. France’s Celine Boutier finished six strokes off the pace, tied with Nelly Korda for fourth spot. Korda’s hopes of starting the year with a victory evaporated with a three-over-par 75. Korda, who led after the second and third rounds, was never able to get going and drifted out of the reckoning after an early bogey on the fourth hole and a bogey on the 10th.













