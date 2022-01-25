Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

PARIS: Lionel Messi returned, another marquee signing Sergio Ramos scored as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory over Reims on Sunday to restore their Ligue 1 lead to 11 points. Earlier, Nice briefly cut the gap with a 2-0 win at Metz. But three of the teams just behind them lost. Messi, returning from Covid, started on the bench while Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting lineup after a groin strain while Ramos made only his second league start of the season. Marco Verratti put PSG ahead in the final minute of a sluggish first half, drilling home his first Ligue 1 goal since May 2017. PSG upped the tempo after the break. Ramos, who arrived from Real in the summer, scored his first goal for the club. The central defender reacted quickest to a loose ball from a PSG corner. After his first shot was parried by Predrag Rajkovic, the Spaniard reacted fastest again to slam home the rebound. That goal brought Ramos level with Messi on one league goal this season, it also acted as the cue for Messi to come on. Earlier, Khephren Thuram’s goal set up a precious 2-0 away win for Nice. Agencies













