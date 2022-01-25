“Dangerous” Times

Prime Minister Imran Khan coming out all guns blazing at the opposition has become a routine matter now. But him threatening to be even more dangerous if forced out of office sounds eerily similar to a desperate gamble. They would have nowhere to hide, he roared with the tenacity of a hundred lions, but the fine print screamed something far more sinister. Who has the kaptaan actually set his eyes on? Are the much-touted throngs upon throngs of supporters being sung about to put others off their stroke or to reassure himself?

Quite distressingly, the mantra of joining hands with the kingmakers has been overused to the point where it has

become counterproductive. Repeating the “selected” manifesto like a broken record doesn’t even reflect well on major political parties and their confidence in the parliament. Choosing to look down upon the very process that helped them land in the hallways of power is unbecoming of democratic forces. Clearly, they should not need a 100-level course in the supremacy of the weakest of democracies over any other setup whatsoever. But to see none other than the face representing the entire country direct his energies on what can safely be assumed conspiratorial playdates (when he should be busy fighting fires ready to engulf everything that comes in between) is largely unbecoming of his tall stature. Going by the ruthless criticism that has ensued–from Maryam Nawaz’s “conspirer facing karma” to swirling talk of “job extension” to PPP fluttering the “incompetent”–Mr Khan was certainly asking for the pitch to get stickier, and a sticky pitch is what he got. His wild claims about sitting on the edge of his seat and watching the drama unfurl are bound to lead to a long, long list of discomforting questions. And whether he likes it or not, stage is fast being set for an ultimate showdown. *